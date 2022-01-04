NXT New Year’s Evil To Run With Limited Commercials

This week’s New Year’s Evil episode of NXT will run with only limited commercial interruptions, according to a new report. Andrew Zarian reports that there will be limited ad breaks for Tuesday’s show, similar to what they have done with specials over the past year.

The lineup for the show is:

* NXT Championship Match: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bron Breakker

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Mandy Rose vs. Cora Jade vs. Raquel Gonzalez

* NXT Cruiserweight & North American Championship Unification Match: Roderick Strong vs. Carmelo Hayes

* MSK & Riddle vs. Imperium

* AJ Styles confronts Grayson Waller