WWE NXT Wrestler Kale Dixon Joins Cast of ABC’s The Bachelorette
– WWE NXT talent Kale Dixon, aka Caleb Balgaard, has joined the cast of this upcoming season of ABC’s hit reality show, The Bachelorette. You can check out his show biography at the show’s official website:
Caleb B. might be a villain in the wrestling ring, but he couldn’t be more of a softie in real life! The professional wrestler may seem tough, but he’s a romantic guy who wears his heart on his sleeve. Caleb B. is extremely close with his family and is hoping to settle down and start a family of his own very soon. Caleb B. is the kind of guy who loves going above and beyond to make his partner feel special and one time even hand-carved a heart necklace out of seashells for his someone. Will Caleb B. get the fairy-tale ending that he’s been hoping for with Charity? Only time will tell.
The Bachelorette Season 20 will debut on ABC on June 26. The show will feature 25 men trying to date this season’s “bachelorette” Charity Lawson. Kale Dixon is the second wrestler to be featured on the show. Kenny King previously competed on the series in 2017.
