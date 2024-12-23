WWE Reveals Previously-Unseen ECW Title From 2008

WWE has revealed a look at an unused ECW Championship design from 2008. The WWE Vault YouTube account posted a short showing off the title, which was from 2008 and was supposed to be for CM Punk during his run. It was noted that the title was intended to be used after Punk dropped the title to Chavo Guerrero Jr. in January 2008 but it wasn’t received the right way and instead a different title was unveiled in July of 2008: