– WWE announced the February return of its A&E programming block. This includes new seasons of WWE Rivals and Biography: WWE Legends starting Sunday, February 25. You can read the full announcement on the return of WWE Superstar Sundays on A&E below:

WWE on A&E returns Sunday, Feb. 25

WWE on A&E is back!

Beginning Sunday, Feb. 25, WWE and A&E present new seasons of “WWE Rivals” at 8 ET/PT followed by “Biography: WWE Legends” at 9 ET/PT.

Each series will continue to explore the lives and careers of some of the most beloved and well-known WWE Superstars and give viewers unparalleled access through in-depth interviews and archival footage.

Kicking off the night each week, “WWE Rivals” returns with actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. hosting a discussion on some of the epic rivalries that built WWE. Each one-hour episode features a roundtable of current and former WWE Superstars who discuss the dramatic storylines and unforgettable rivalries that defined WWE.

In the season premiere, the series will examine the infamous animosity between Superstars Triple H and The Rock, beginning with their heated rivalry over the WWE Championship in the early 2000s. The season continues with other iconic rivalries, including Jake “The Snake” Roberts vs. “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels, John Cena vs. Randy Orton, Hardy Boyz vs. Dudley Boyz vs. Edge & Christian, as well as The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan.

Then, immediately following “WWE Rivals” every week, “Biography: WWE Legends” continues to convey the intimate, distinctive stories of the lives and events that molded some of the most beloved WWE Legends. Through archival footage and first-hand account interviews, each episode will examine a different Legend and showcase their career highlights and the effect they had on the industry and the WWE Universe.

The season begins with the enthralling life and career of the youngest world champion in WWE history, Randy Orton. Other Legends featured this season include Sgt. Slaughter, Scott Hall (Razor Ramon), Diamond Dallas Page, British Bulldog and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Join the conversation by following @WWEonAE and using #WWEonAE. All series will be available on demand and to stream on the A&E App and aetv.com.