wrestling / News
WWE Pulls All Sting Merchandise From WWE Shop
October 30, 2020 | Posted by
Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports that WWE has pulled all Sting merchandise from WWE Shop. The merchandise was removed from the site’s catalog on Thursday.
Sting’s merchandise, which included a variety of items such as t-shirts and other memorabilia, had been featured in WWE Legends Shop on ShopWWE.com.
PWInsider notes that while there are no details as to why Sting’s merchandise was taken down, it likely has to do with WWE not being able to sell Sting’s content due to contractual reasons.
Mattel, which is the action figure licensee for WWE, removed Sting from its Legend Series 7 line back in May.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Recalls First Time He Worked With Paul Heyman On Commentary, Why He Thinks Heyman Has Best Promo In Wrestling
- Paige Reacts On Stream As WWE Stars Shut Down Twitch Accounts: ‘I’m Gonna Keep Streaming’
- More on Plan For Matt Riddle After Losing First Name, Vince McMahon Involved
- Ronda Rousey’s 2019 WWE Storyline Arrest Listed As Real On COVID-19 Ad Campaign Recruitment Document