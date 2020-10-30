WWE Pulls All Sting Merchandise From WWE Shop

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports that WWE has pulled all Sting merchandise from WWE Shop. The merchandise was removed from the site’s catalog on Thursday.

Sting’s merchandise, which included a variety of items such as t-shirts and other memorabilia, had been featured in WWE Legends Shop on ShopWWE.com.

PWInsider notes that while there are no details as to why Sting’s merchandise was taken down, it likely has to do with WWE not being able to sell Sting’s content due to contractual reasons.

Mattel, which is the action figure licensee for WWE, removed Sting from its Legend Series 7 line back in May.