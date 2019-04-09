Notes On Who Was Backstage At RAW Last Night

– PWInsider reports that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart was backstage at last night’s Raw in Brooklyn, New York. Hart was shown in attendance at WrestleMania 35 following his attack the night before at the Hall of Fame ceremony.

Hart later issued a statement after the attack on him at the ceremony and said he’s doing OK. The suspect of the attack is amateur MMA fighter Zach Madsen.

Speaking of the Hall of Fame attack, PWInsider noted that Thaddeus Jones, who was injured during the fray, was able to work last night’s Raw. He reportedly suffered a rib injury.

WWE also reportedly sent home Superstars who were not needed for TV yesterday. They included Sin Cara, Alicia Fox, and various others.

– PWInsider also reports that Hogan was not backstage at Raw after his WrestleMania 35 appearance on Sunday. He is said to be back home in Florida.

– Also, PWInsider reports that Peter Rosenberg was at the WWE hotel over the weekend, but he did not appear on camera. Also, former WWE Superstar Tye Dillinger was reportedly seen at the hotel. Dillinger is engaged to women’s tag team champion Peyton Royce. Dillinger quit the company earlier this year.