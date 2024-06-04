WWE Raw and Main Event Producers for This Week

– Fightful Select has the details on the producers for this week’s WWE Raw and Main Event shows:

* Petey Williams produced the opening promo segment with Liv Morgan.

* Chris Park (aka Abyss) produced Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser.

* Petey Williams was the producer for Dragon Lee vs. Finn Balor.

* Jason Jordan produced the Sami Zayn and Chad Gable promo segment.

* Kenny Dykstra produced Ricochet vs. Bron Breakker.

* Tyson Kidd (aka TJ Wilson) produced Natalya vs. Kiana James.

* Jason Jordan produced Braun Strowman vs. Carlito.

* Kidd produced Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill vs. Shayna Bszler and Zoey Stark.

* Shawn Daivari produced The New Day vs. Authors of Pain.

* Michael Hayes and Robert Roode produced the Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest match.

Meanwhile, here are the producers for Main Event:

* Adam Pearce produced Ivy Nile vs. Dakota Kai.

* Also on Main Event, Pearce produced Tyler Bate vs. Bronson Reed.