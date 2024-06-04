wrestling / News

WWE Raw and Main Event Producers for This Week

June 4, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw 6-3-24 Judgment Day Drew McIntyre Image Credit: WWE

Fightful Select has the details on the producers for this week’s WWE Raw and Main Event shows:

* Petey Williams produced the opening promo segment with Liv Morgan.
* Chris Park (aka Abyss) produced Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser.
* Petey Williams was the producer for Dragon Lee vs. Finn Balor.
* Jason Jordan produced the Sami Zayn and Chad Gable promo segment.
* Kenny Dykstra produced Ricochet vs. Bron Breakker.
* Tyson Kidd (aka TJ Wilson) produced Natalya vs. Kiana James.
* Jason Jordan produced Braun Strowman vs. Carlito.
* Kidd produced Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill vs. Shayna Bszler and Zoey Stark.
* Shawn Daivari produced The New Day vs. Authors of Pain.
* Michael Hayes and Robert Roode produced the Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest match.

Meanwhile, here are the producers for Main Event:

* Adam Pearce produced Ivy Nile vs. Dakota Kai.
* Also on Main Event, Pearce produced Tyler Bate vs. Bronson Reed.

