WWE Raw Rating Jumps Following Extreme Rules

– The rating for this week’s episode of Raw spiked following Extreme Rules. Monday night’s episode brought in a 0.96 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.866 million viewers. Those numbers are up 23% and 16% from last week’s 0.78 demo rating and 2.470 million. They represent the best numbers for Raw since the June 18th episode scored a 0.98 demo rating and 2.903 million viewers.

Raw ranked #3 among cable originals for the night as a whole per Showbuzz Daily. The #1 spot went to ESPN’s coverage of the Home Run Derby (1.82 demo rating, 5.567 million viewers), while Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta was #2 (1.03, 3.118 million). The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 1.03 demo rating (3.118 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.95 demo rating (2.859 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.90 demo rating (3.622 million viewers)