WWE Raw Rating, Viewership Jump to Three-Week Highs

– WWE, take note: It appears that WWE viewers were into the idea of a two-hour Gauntlet Match. Monday’s episode of Raw garnered a 1.14 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 3.283 million viewers. Those numbers were up 11% and 6% from last week’s 1.03 demo rating and 3.105 million viewers. This week’s numbers represent four-week highs, marking the best episode metric-wise since the post-Royal Rumble episode on January 29th had a 1.14 and 3.395 million viewers.

Raw ranked #1 for the night among cable originals, per Showbuzz Daily. The hourly numbers were particularly strong for the first two hours, as seen below:

8 PM: 1.21 demo rating (3.518 million viewers)

9 PM: 1.22 demo rating (3.509 million viewers)

10 PM: 1.00 demo rating (2.821 million viewers)