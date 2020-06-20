WWE Releases Jack Gallagher Following Sexual Assault Allegations

Jack Gallagher has been released from WWE following the allegations of sexual assault levied against him. As reported earlier today, Gallagher was accused by a woman of getting her drunk, including adding more alcohol to her glass when she wasn’t paying attention, and then making sexual advances against her that ultimately led to him allegedly cornering her in a room and pulling at her skirt hard enough to rip it before she got away.

WWE issued a statement on Friday which read simply: