WWE Reportedly Files Trademark for ‘WWE Late Night’

June 21, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Fightful reports that WWE filed a trademark this week for the term “WWE Late Night” with the United States Patent & Trademark Office. The trademark was filed on June 20 under entertainment services with the following description:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

It’s unknown how WWE intends to use the “WWE Late Night” term, and if it’s meant for a new program or brand.

