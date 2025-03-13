WWE Reportedly Interested in Signing Jeff Cobb

– Fightful Select reports that WWE is reportedly eyeing longtime NJPW veteran wrestler, Jeff Cobb. Cobb is a free agent at the moment, but he’s still been mainly appearing in NJPW as of late, still wrestling as part of The United Empire.

After a recent NJPW loss, Cobb expressed uncertainty about his future in New Japan and hinted at going somewhere else. He said at the time, “Where does that leave Jeff Cobb? Maybe it’s time to take my bags and go somewhere else. I don’t know. I don’t know.”

One source informed Fightful that Cobb actually appeared on WWE’s internal roster this week, but that’s yet to be confirmed. AEW sources also indicated to Fightful that Cobb isn’t expected to join the roster. He’s made multiple appearances in AEW before.

The 42-year-old wrestler competed in the 2004 Olympic Games. During his NJPW stint, he’s held the IWGP Tag Team Titles, the NEVER Openweight Title, and the NJPW World Television Championship.