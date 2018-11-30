WWE Reportedly Has Option to Buy and Shut Down UK Partner Promotions

WWE has a deal with those UK companies they are working with allowing them to buy and shut down the companies if they so desire, per a new report from The WON. The site notes that part of the working agreements with those companies WWE is in an arrangement was that WWE would be able to purchase the companies for an agreed-upon price (up to the high six-figure mark in at least some cases) and then shut them down. This would prevent WWE from essentially competing “with themselves” once they were running full-time schedules in those markets.

WWE’s working agreements are currently with PROGRESS Wrestling and Insane Championship Wrestling in the UK. It is important to noted that these deals were set up a while ago and that there is no indication that WWE intends to enact that option any time soon, if ever.