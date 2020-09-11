UPDATED: WWE Reportedly Releases Producers Sarah Stock, Mike ‘IRS’ Rotunda

UPDATE: Add another WWE producer release to the list for today, as the company has reportedly released Sarah Stock, the former Sarita. Fightful Select reports that the company released Stock, who has been working as a trainer at the Performance Center since 2015 and also as a producer for the company.

ORIGINAL: Another longtime WWE employee is gone in Mike “IRS” Rotunda, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Rotunda was released as part of today’s cutbacks, which also saw Gerald Brisco be released.

Rotunda had memorable runs in WWE, WCW, Jim Crockett Promotions and more, with a host of titles to his name. He had been working as a producer/agent since 2006 and according to the site, he was among those furloughed back in April.

Rotunda is the father of WWE stars Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas.