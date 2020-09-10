Gerald Brisco Released By WWE, More Financial Cutbacks Expected

In a post on Twitter, Gerald Brisco announced that he has been released from WWE after 36 years with the company.

He wrote: “Ok, want to get this out the right way. Last night I received a call from WWE Chairman Of The board Vince McMahon to let me know after 36 years of dedication to WWE I am no longer needed. I’m ok with this. I will still be around to help talent. More info will follow. Thanks.”

Ok, want to get this out the right way. Last night I received a call from @wwe Chairman Of The board @VinceMcMahon to let me know after 36 years of dedication to @wwe i an no longer needed. I’m ok withthis. I will still be around to help talent. More info will follow. Thanks — Gbrisco🤼‍♂️ (@Fgbrisco) September 10, 2020

PWInsider reports that this is part of another round of financial cutbacks for the company, but it’s currently if WWE will be releasing any more talent, as they did in April the last time they did this.

The site adds that the cutbacks so far have been related to the office staff who were furloughed in April but have not been brought back. WWE did bring back a small number of them in the past six-to-eight weeks, with returns every week or so. Many of those being released today included those who had been waiting on word on if they would be brought back or not.

Fightful adds that the cutbacks have also led to situations where salaries dropped by “tens of thousands of dollars” for even non-wrestlers, spots that would normally have several people performing tasks were now done by one or two people. Understudies are also being prepared for spots in case someone is sick. WWE has also been preparing the departments on the changes and what it will mean for them.

While there are departures all through the company, the live events and travel departments were hit the hardest. Obviously there isn’t as much need for employees in those departments due to the lack of touring caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brisco had been a talent scout and agent for WWE and has worked for them since 1984. In addition to his work as part of the staff, he was also an onscreen character. He was notably one of Vince McMahon’s “stooges” with Pat Patterson and also feuded with Crash Holly over the hardcore title, which he won twice.