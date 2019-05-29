wrestling / News

WWE Requests Extension To File Opposition To Dead Man Talking Trademark

May 29, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Undertaker WWE Raw

As we reported yesterday, Audioboom is in the process of filing an opposition to the Starrcast trademark for Dead Man Talking, which was published for opposition last week. Now PWInsider reports that WWE has requested a 90 day extension to oppose registration of the trademark, which they previously had until June 20 to file. They now have until September 18.

