WWE News: Riddle Dresses As Randy Orton On Raw, Doudrop Attacks Bianca Belair

– Riddle decided to cosplay as his tag team partner Randy Orton on tonight’s episode of Raw. Riddle came out for his match against Dolph Ziggler wearing fake facial hair with his hair pulled back, as you can see below.

Riddle ended up getting the win with an RKO.

– Doudrop’s hatred of Bianca Belair continued on tonight’s Raw, as she attacked Belair after the latter’s match with Tamina: