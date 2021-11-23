wrestling / News
WWE News: Riddle Dresses As Randy Orton On Raw, Doudrop Attacks Bianca Belair
November 23, 2021 | Posted by
– Riddle decided to cosplay as his tag team partner Randy Orton on tonight’s episode of Raw. Riddle came out for his match against Dolph Ziggler wearing fake facial hair with his hair pulled back, as you can see below.
Riddle ended up getting the win with an RKO.
It's as though @SuperKingofBros is saying "Please RKO me".@RandyOrton#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/WN1S2eMXX5
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2021
Recreating that @SpiderMan meme on #WWERaw, are we?@RandyOrton @SuperKingofBros pic.twitter.com/Fy56Z3j870
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2021
– Doudrop’s hatred of Bianca Belair continued on tonight’s Raw, as she attacked Belair after the latter’s match with Tamina:
It's @DoudropWWE!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/8A3gU02Lo2
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2021
