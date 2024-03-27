WWE News: Ridge Holland Announces Indefinite In-Ring Hiatus On NXT, Natalya Faces Lola Vice

Ridge Holland announced on this week’s WWE NXT that he’s stepping away from the ring. The Brawling Brutes member has been on a run in NXT trying to find redemption amid his reputation for being dangerous in the ring, and he cut a promo on Tuesday night’s show in which he said that he has been a “step off” as of late and can’t run the risk of hurting himself or someone else. He noted that he knows the perception around him and true or not has had an effect on him, and he’s tired of taking his work home with him and refuses to let the job take away from the most important things: being a good dad and husband.

Holland then said that he’s stepping away from the ring indefinitely and considers himself blessed and lucky for his time in NXT. He left the ring to a “Thank You Ridge” chant.

Holland has been moved to the “Alumni” section of the WWE.com Superstar roster.

– Natalya appeared on tonight’s show as she answered Lola Vice’s open challenge. Natalya said that she believed in Vice but felt she needed to be taken down a peg. The two faced off in a match that saw Natalya get the win with Karmen Petrovic, who has been feuding with Vice, at ringside for the victory: