WWE News: Rob Van Dam Attends UFC 310, Top 10 Rivalries Of 2024, Classic Saturday Night’s Main Event Match

December 8, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rob Van Dam UFC 310 Image Credit: UFC

– WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam attended last night’s UFC 310. RVD was at the show in Las Vegas, as you can see below:

– The latest WWE Top 10 video looks at the top 10 rivalries of 2024:

– The WWE Vault YouTube account posted the full Hogan & Ulitmate Warrior vs. Mr. Perfect & Genius match from the January 27th, 1990 episode of Saturday Night’s Main Event:

