wrestling / News
WWE News: Rob Van Dam Attends UFC 310, Top 10 Rivalries Of 2024, Classic Saturday Night’s Main Event Match
December 8, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam attended last night’s UFC 310. RVD was at the show in Las Vegas, as you can see below:
RVD in the house.#UFC310 pic.twitter.com/jhSLVhIKsp
— Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) December 8, 2024
– The latest WWE Top 10 video looks at the top 10 rivalries of 2024:
– The WWE Vault YouTube account posted the full Hogan & Ulitmate Warrior vs. Mr. Perfect & Genius match from the January 27th, 1990 episode of Saturday Night’s Main Event:
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Recalls His First PPV Match Being in WarGames
- Matt Hardy Doesn’t Think AEW Will Let Talent Out Of Their Deals After Ethan Page’s NXT Success
- Eric Bischoff Reflects On Cutting Lex Luger’s Pay When Signing Him Away From WWE
- Maven Says Steroids Were Not To Blame For Chris Benoit Tragedy, Says Benoit’s Crimes Are ‘Unforgivable’