WWE News: Robert Roode Works Smackdown As Producer, Original Plans For AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross

– Robert Roode worked as a producer at tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that Roode worked the taping as did Nick Aldis.

– The site also reports that there was discussion of adding a stipulation, potentially a No Disqualification one, to the AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross match over the last week but the idea was dropped. Styles beat Kross on tonight’s show after Michin went after Scarlett, which allowed Styles to get the win over a distracted Kross.