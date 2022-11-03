WWE Roster Reportedly Arrives in Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel

– PWInsider reports that the WWE roster has arrived in Saudi Arabia for this weekend’s Crown Jewel 2022 event in Riydah. Also, Drew Gulak has traveled with the crew to Riyadh. He’s reportedly been working with Logan Paul to get him ready for this weekend’s title match against Roman Reigns. Additionally, PWInsider notes that MVP is not there this weekend for the Omos vs. Braun Strowman match.

As previously reported, The Wall Street Journal says the Saudi Arabian government has shared information with US intelligence of an “imminent attack” from Iran. Additionally, several neighboring states of the kingdom have raised the alert level for their military forces.

WWE Crown Jewel is currently scheduled for Saturday, November 5. The event will be held at Mrsool Park in Riyadh. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.