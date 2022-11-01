Saudi Arabia Reportedly Warned of ‘Imminent Attack,’ Note On WWE Crown Jewel

Saudi Arabia is the host of WWE Crown Jewel this weekend, and a new report says the nation has been warned of an “imminent attack” from Iran. The Wall Street Journal reports that the Kingdom has shared information with US intelligence warning of an attack from Iran. The report notes that Saudi Arabia, the United States, and several neighboring states to the Kingdom have raised the level of alert for their military forces.

Crown Jewel is set for November 5th in Riyadh, and PWInsider reports that several sources in WWE have indicated the show is still moving forward. It was also noted that the company has security protocols and emergency contingencies in place in case there are any issues, and are hopeful that everything will go fine.

WWE has yet to issue a public comment on the situation.