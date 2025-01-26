wrestling / News

WWE News: Best Of Royal Rumble Marathon, Full 2001 Men’s & 2021 Women’s Rumble Matches

January 26, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Royal Rumble Image Credit: WWE

– WWE has released a Best of Royal Rumble marathon video. You can check out the full 24/7 video below:

– The company also released the full 2001 Royal Rumble match and the 2021 women’s Rumble:

