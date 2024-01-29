wrestling / News
WWE News: Scott D’Amore Comments On Jordynne Grace’s Royal Rumble Appearance, Naomi Thanks TNA
– Scott D’Amore took to Twitter to praise Jordynne Grace and thank WWE after Grace appeared in the Royal Rumble. Grace made a surprise appearance in the women’s Rumble at #5, and D’Amore posted to his account to praise the Knockouts Champion, writing:
“Congrats to @JordynneGrace. So proud to have you rep @ThisIsTNA in #RoyalRumble You killed it!
Thank you to @WWE.”
— Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) January 28, 2024
– In related news, former Knockouts Champion Trinity returned to WWE as Naomi at the Rumble and posted to her Twitter account to write:
“I personally want to thank @ScottDAmore @dlobrown75 @LanceStorm @gailkimITSME @THETOMMYDREAMER for believing in me and pushing me through my fears, knockouts & brothers for accepting me as one of your own. @ThisIsTNA
I am better in every way bc of you! I thank with my whole [heart].”
— Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) January 28, 2024
