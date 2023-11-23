WWE Seeking Three New Job Positions, Including Social Media Manager

WWE is now hiring for three new positions in the company, including a new Social Media Manager and more. The listings include:

– Social Media Manager: “Drives social media strategy, assists with departmental operations, and manages partnerships with internal and external stakeholders to maximize content distribution and engagement, and to ensure consistency across all platforms. This role develops and executes content strategy based on analysis of performance metrics, and consistently looks for new and creative opportunities to promote live events, athletes, Superstars, and the TKO brand.”

– Digital Editor: “Delivers action packed, can’t miss content to drive interest in and loyalty to TKO properties. In partnership with the social media manager, this role develops and executes content strategy based on analysis of performance metrics, and consistently looks for new and creative opportunities to promote live events, athletes, Superstars and the TKO brand.”

– Senior Director, Corporate Strategy: “Reporting to the EVP Strategy, this role will play a key role driving the overall strategic direction and growth initiatives of the company. This role will focus on working with our leaders to identify enterprise wide objectives for both Endeavor Group Holdings (EDR) and TKO Group Holdings (TKO), working with our business unit leaders and their strategy teams on business planning and evaluating strategic business opportunities, including expansion into new areas of business and strategic partnerships. This role will be pivotal in charting Endeavor’s strategy and reflecting this strategy throughout the enterprise via identifying market insights and trends, thoughtful analysis and deliberate communication and process. The ideal candidate will have exceptional communication skills, an entrepreneurial / self-starting spirit, strong work ethic and strong background in evaluating different business models and problems, from either an investing, consulting or financial background.”