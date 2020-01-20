– Canadian Wrestling’s Elite announced that Shannon Moore is off their live events this weekend due to a last minute WWE commitment. No word on what the commitment was. Moore has previously done guest training at the WWE PC.

– The WWE Network features spotlights on Rocky Johnson and in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, groundbreaking African-American stars, and a section on stars with fancy robes. PWInsider reports a lot of content will be filmed this weekend for WWE Network.

– KSHB in Kansas City did an article on King Corbin wearing a Chiefs jersey in Tennessee.

– Tommaso Ciampa will be doing an autograph signing on Jan. 25 at Walmart at 10505 Broadway Street in Pearland, Texas at 9 AM.

– Kofi Kingston and Big E will be signing on Jan. 25 in Houston, Texas at the Crickett Wireless Store on Beechnut Street at 12 PM.