wrestling / News
WWE News: Sheamus Appearing at ShopRite Tomorrow, Minute Maid Activations at SummerSlam,
July 30, 2025 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Sheamus will be appearing as part of WWE’s partnership with Minute Maid at ShopRite in hackensack, New Jersey tomorrow (July 31) from 4-6 pm local time. Sheamus wrote yesterday on his social media, “For the love of juice come hang with The Fella at ShopRite with @minutemaid! See you there!!” More details are available below.
https://twitter.com/WWESheamus/status/1950258932527878478/history
– PWInsider also reports that WWE SummerSlam 2025 this weekend will have a Minute Maid activation with mascots, a Minute Maid championship belt for photo-ops, and drink samples. There will also be Lyft cars with the Minute Maid branding.
– WWE Top 10 showcased this week’s Top 10 NXT Moments:
More Trending Stories
- Brooke Hogan Says WWE Didn’t Invite Her To Any Of the Hulk Hogan Tributes
- Woman Involved In Car Wreck With Vince McMahon Comments On Situation, Claims McMahon Was Followed By State Troopers
- Triple H’s Reaction To Tiffany Stratton Going Off-Script On Charlotte Flair
- Kevin Owens Apologized To Cody Rhodes After 2025 WWE Royal Rumble