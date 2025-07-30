– WWE Superstar Sheamus will be appearing as part of WWE’s partnership with Minute Maid at ShopRite in hackensack, New Jersey tomorrow (July 31) from 4-6 pm local time. Sheamus wrote yesterday on his social media, “For the love of juice come hang with The Fella at ShopRite with @minutemaid! See you there!!” More details are available below.

– PWInsider also reports that WWE SummerSlam 2025 this weekend will have a Minute Maid activation with mascots, a Minute Maid championship belt for photo-ops, and drink samples. There will also be Lyft cars with the Minute Maid branding.

– WWE Top 10 showcased this week’s Top 10 NXT Moments: