WWE Shop and NFL Teaming Up For Licensed Championship Belts

WWE & NFL Announce First-Ever Officially Licensed NFL Legacy Title Belts

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– The National Football League and WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced a multi-year licensing deal to create NFL-inspired WWE legacy title belts featuring the official colors and branding of all 32 teams.

The line of officially licensed NFL products launches today on NFLShop.com, WWEShop.com and Fanatics.com. This marks the first-ever licensing agreement between WWE and the NFL.