wrestling / News
WWE Shop and NFL Teaming Up For Licensed Championship Belts
WWE has announced it is teaming up with the NFL for a series of officially-licensed NFL Legacy Title Belts, which are now on sale.
WWE & NFL Announce First-Ever Officially Licensed NFL Legacy Title Belts
NFL Legacy Title Belts for All 32 Teams Now Available for Purchase Ahead of 2023 NFL Season
STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– The National Football League and WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced a multi-year licensing deal to create NFL-inspired WWE legacy title belts featuring the official colors and branding of all 32 teams.
The line of officially licensed NFL products launches today on NFLShop.com, WWEShop.com and Fanatics.com. This marks the first-ever licensing agreement between WWE and the NFL.
Champion your team with brand-new @NFL Legacy Titles Belts. With exclusive titles designed for all 32 NFL teams, these officially licensed NFL products are the ultimate way to gear up for gameday. Shop your favorite team today @WWEShop https://t.co/xLEeiYWspS pic.twitter.com/qU9Y9CAawy
— WWE (@WWE) August 28, 2023
