WWE Shop Selling Replica Of Travis Scott’s Hardcore Title

WWE Shop is now selling a replica of the Cactus Jack Hardcore title that Travis Scott had with him at Wrestlemania last night. The belt is priced at $1,200.

The description reads: “Whether it is apparel or music, Travis Scott is known for some of the hippest collaborations. The latest venture for the entertainment icon pairs him up with the WWE. Hand-assembled with exquisite details, this Cactus Jack x WWE Replica Title Belt is a work of art that screams sicko mode. Fans of sports entertainment and Travis Scott will agree this piece is a real chart-topper.“