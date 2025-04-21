wrestling / News
WWE Shop Selling Replica Of Travis Scott’s Hardcore Title
April 21, 2025 | Posted by
WWE Shop is now selling a replica of the Cactus Jack Hardcore title that Travis Scott had with him at Wrestlemania last night. The belt is priced at $1,200.
The description reads: “Whether it is apparel or music, Travis Scott is known for some of the hippest collaborations. The latest venture for the entertainment icon pairs him up with the WWE. Hand-assembled with exquisite details, this Cactus Jack x WWE Replica Title Belt is a work of art that screams sicko mode. Fans of sports entertainment and Travis Scott will agree this piece is a real chart-topper.“
