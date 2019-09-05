WWE Signs Lucha Underground Alumnus King Cuerno, Edgar Lopez

– WWE has announced the signing of former Lucha Underground star King Cuerno as one of two new members of the WWE Performance Center. The company announced on Wednesday that Jorge Bolly, aka King Cuerno and El Hijo del Fantasma, has arrived at the Performance Center along with Edgar Lopez.

In addition to his Lucha Undergroung work, Bolly is a former Fusión champion, Cruiserweight champion and the Latin American champion in AAA and a World Middleweight and World Trios champion during his time in CMLL. He worked several shows in Impact in 2017 and 2018 through AAA’s relationship with that company.

The article says of Lopez: