WWE Smackdown Set To Air From Berlin In August

As reported last month, WWE is set to hold their first-ever PPV from Germany on August 31 with Bash in Berlin. Now, WWE announced that they will air Smackdown from Germany for the first time ever on August 30, the night before Bash in Berlin. Both Smackdown and the PPV emanate from the Mercedes-Benz Arena. The announcement reads:

STAMFORD, Conn., November 20, 2023 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings, today announced that due to the incredible early pre-registration response for Bash in Berlin – the first-ever major WWE Premium Live Event to be held in Germany – SmackDown will also emanate from the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany, the night before on Friday, August 30, 2024.

This marks the first time ever that SmackDown will broadcast from Germany.

Presales for combo tickets will begin on Tuesday, November 28, at 10 AM CET. Fans can register now to receive an exclusive presale offer by visiting: https://www.wwe.com/bash-in-berlin-presale.

General public onsale for SmackDown and Bash In Berlin will be available on Thursday, November 30, at 10 AM CET at www.ticketmaster.de.

SmackDown and Bash In Berlin Priority Pass ticket packages are available now from On Location, offering fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise and more. To learn more about Priority Passes, please visit onlocationexp.com/bashinberlin.

Additional information will be announced in the coming weeks. To learn more please stick with WWE.com or visit wwe.livenation.de.