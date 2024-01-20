– Programming Insider has the preliminary overnight viewership and ratings numbers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. The build continued for this month’s WWE Royal Rumble 2024 event, with a contract signing for the Fatal 4-Way title bout.

Last night’s live FOX Network broadcast averaged 2.329 million viewers. Viewership increased from last week’s overnight audience of 2.267 million viewers. The final audience for last week’s show was 2.384 million viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, SmackDown drew an average 0.57 rating. The rating was slightly down from the overnight number last week in the same key demo, which was a 0.60 rating. The final rating for last week’s SmackDown was a 0.67.

WWE SmackDown was still No. 1 in the key demo ratings for primetime network programming on Friday. ABC’s Shark Tank topped Friday viewership with 3.72 million viewers.