– Programming Insider has the preliminary overnight ratings and viewership numbers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. This week’s show continued the build to the Royal Rumble set for later this month.

Last night’s show drew a preliminary audience of 2.267 million viewers. Viewership was slightly down from the preliminary audience last week of 2.33 million viewers, which was the New Year’s Revolution special. For comparison, the final audience for last week’s show was 2.465 million viewers, which marked a four-month high for SmackDown.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, SmackDown drew an average 0.60 rating. That’s identical to the overnight rating for last week’s episode. The final rating for last week was 0.67.

WWE SmackDown was No. 1 in the key demo ratings on Friday for primetime network programming. ABC’s Shark Tank topped the viewership at 2.27 million viewers.