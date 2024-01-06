– TV Series Finale has the overnight preliminary ratings and viewership for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown. SmackDown returned to its live weekly format last night with the New Year’s Revolution special. Last week’s show was a taped Best of 2023 episode.

The New Year’s Revolution show averaged 2.33 million viewers for the overnight preliminary audience. Last week’s show averaged 1.32 million viewers. The previous week averaged 2.01 million viewers for its overnight audience. The final audience for last week’s Best of 2023 special averaged 1.355 million viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, SmackDown drew an average 0.6 rating. The rating increased from the 0.26 overnight rating for last week. The final rating was a 0.28. Two weeks ago, SmackDown drew a 0.50 rating for the overnight number, and it was a 0.55 rating for the final.

Last night’s WWE SmackDown show featured Roman Reigns making an appearance, as he inadvertently caused an outcome in the main event where he will now face three opponents for his title at the Royal Rumble.