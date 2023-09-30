WWE Smackdown Viewership Rises Slightly, Preliminary Rating Down

Programming Insider reports that viewership for last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown was up slightly from the week before. The numbers show that Smackdown had 2.155 million viewers, up from last week’s preliminary (2.115 million) but down from the final (2.227 million), respectively.

In 18-49, the show had an 0.53 rating, which is down from last week’s preliminary 0.58 rating and final rating (0.63).

Smackdown was the #1 rated show in 18-49 for the night and in its timeslot on network TV. The show with the most viewers was ABC’s Shark Tank, which averaged 3.31 million.