WWE Smackdown Rating & Audience Finish Down From Last Week

The final ratings numbers are on for last week’s WWE Smackdown, with the show taking a hit from the previous week. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that Friday night’s episode scored a 0.40 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.893 million viewers. Those numbers are down 13.0% and 5.3% from the previous week’s 0.46 demo rating and 1.998 million viewers.

The demo rating was still up from the 0.38 from two weeks ago, though the overall viewership was the lowest for a new FOX-airing episode in the regular timeslot since the July 2nd, 2021 episode had 1.861 million viewers. The show obviously took a hit against the NBA and NHL Playoffs, which were responsible for the top 12 programs on cable for the night per Showbuzz Daily. The 10:16 PM ET NBA playoffs game on ESPN drew a 2.09 demo rating and 6.282 million viewers, while the 7:40 PM ET game did a 1.83 demo rating and 5.529 million. That was followed by various pre-games, post-games and Sportscenter, then the NHL Playoff games at #8 and #9, then more NBA coverage.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.534 demo rating and 2.154 million viewers in 2022 to date, compared to a 0.586 demo rating and 2.175 million for the same time period in 2021.