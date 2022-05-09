wrestling / News
AEW Rampage Rating Hits Lows For Early Evening Airing
Last week’s episode of AEW Rampage aired much earlier than usual, which led to the show’s lowest rating and viewership yet. Friday night’s show drew a 0.11 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 292,000 viewers for the 5:30 PM ET airing per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston. Those numbers are down 21.4% and 37.1% respectively from last week’s 0.14 demo rating and 464,000 viewers.
The numbers marked a new low, beating the previous low of a 0.13 demo rating and 398,000 viewers for the 11:30 PM ET airing that took place on March 18th. As has been normal the past few weeks, the NBA Playoffs won the night with the 9:48 game on ESPN scoring a 1.59 demo rating and 4.478 million viewers while the 7:10 game did a 1.28 and 3.834 million viewers.
Rampage is averaging a 0.193 demo rating and 503,000 viewers thus far in 2022.
