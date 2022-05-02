AEW Rampage Matches Ratings Low, Audience Down Vs. NBA Playoffs & NFL Draft

AEW Rampage matched its ratings low and slipped in viewership for its regular timeslot after going up against the NBA Playoffs and the NFL Draft. Friday night’s episode of Rampage garnered a 0.14 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 464,000 viewers according to per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston. Those numbers are down 26.3% and up 10.4% from the previous week’s 0.19 demo rating and 518,000 viewers.

Similarly to this week’s Smackdown, the demo rating was a low for the show in its regular timeslot. The previous low was also a 0.14 for the March 25th episode. Meanwhile, the total audience was the lowest for the regular timeslot since the same episode hit 425,000 viewers. Rampage was up against the the NBA Playoffs and NBA Draft, which combined with the pre- and post-game shows for most of the top 10 cable originals and the top broadcast network rating thanks to ABC’s NFL Draft coverage. ABC’s broadcast did a 0.45 demo rating and 2.123 million viewers. ESPN’s draft coverage had a 0.44 demo rating/1.408 after the NBA game and a 0.84/2.582 million at 7:00. The playoff game had a 1.2 demo rating and 3.474 million viewers.

Rampage is averaging a 0.198 demo rating and 515,000 viewers in 2022.