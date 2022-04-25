AEW Rampage Ratings Down, Viewership Up For Return To Regular Time Slot

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for last week’s edition of AEW Rampage, which returned to its regular 10 PM ET timeslot on TNT. Rampage brought in 518,000 viewers, and that’s up from the 482,000 viewers for the previous episode that aired at 7 PM ET.

In the key 19 to 49 demographic, Rampage posted a 0.19 rating with 248,000 viewers, and that’s down from the 0.22 rating and 288,000 viewers for the prior edition.

According to Showbuzz Daily, the show finished No. 14 on cable, with the NBA playoffs on ESPN once again leading the way in the top six spots.

Rampage featured Jade Cargill defending the TBS title against Marina Shafir, Adam Cole vs. Tomohiro Ishii in an Owen Hart Cup qualifier, and much more.