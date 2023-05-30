WWE Smackdown Rating Down, Viewership Up From Week Before

The rating for last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown ticked down from the previous week, with the audience rising. Friday’s show brought in a 0.52 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.158 million viewers, down 1.9% and up 1.2% respectively from the previous week’s 0.53 demo rating and audience of 2.133 million.

The demo rating was the lowest for the show since the May 5th episode also had a 0.52, while the audience was the best since the April 28th episode had 2.473 million viewers.

Smackdown topped the night among all shows on TV per Showbuzz Daily, beating out the trio of 20/20 on ABC (0.23 demo rating/2.036 million viewers) and That’s My Jam (0.23/1.787 million) and Dateline (0.23/2.225 million) on NBC.

The show is averaging a 0.592 demo rating and 2.311 million viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.525 demo rating and 2.135 million viewers for the same time period in 2022.