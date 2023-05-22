WWE Smackdown Rating, Viewership Slip From Previous Week

The rating for last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown was down from the previous week. Friday’s show brought in a 0.53 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.133 million viewers, down 5.4% and 0.7% respectively from the previous week’s 0.56 demo rating and audience of 2.149 million.

The demo rating was still slightly up from the 0.52 from two weeks ago, and the audience was similarly higher from that episode’s 2.059 million viewers.

Smackdown topped the night among broadcast shows per Showbuzz Daily and was #3 overall for the night behind the NBA Conference Finals on TNT (2.05 demo rating/6.134 million viewers) as well as the the post-game show (0.96/2.723 million viewers).

The show is averaging a 0.596 demo rating and 2.319 million viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.53 demo rating and 2.148 million viewers for the same time period in 2022.