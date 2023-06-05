WWE Smackdown Rating Hits Highest Point In Over Two Years, Viewership Up Big

Last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown hit the highest ratings point in two and a half years, with the audience up big as well. Friday’s show brought in a 0.73 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.563 million viewers, up 40.4% and 18.9% respectively from the previous week’s 0.52 demo rating and audience of 2.158 million.

The demo rating was the best for the show since the December 25th, 2020 episode also had a 0.96 demo rating. It is worth noting though that that episode was boosted by having an NFL game as a lead-in. If you take that one out of the equation, it is the best demo rating since the March 20th, 2020 episode had a 0.80 demo rating. The audience was the highest since the December 30th, 2022 episode that featured John Cena scored 2.629 million viewers

Smackdown easily topped the night among all shows on TV per Showbuzz Daily, beating out a repeat of Shark Tank on ABC (0.38 demo rating/4.119 million viewers).

The show is averaging a 0.599 demo rating and 2.322 million viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.523 demo rating and 2.216 million viewers for the same time period in 2022.