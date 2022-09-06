WWE Smackdown Rating Ticks Up, Viewership Back Above 2 Million

Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown, the go-home show for Clash at the Castle, saw its ratings and audience both rise slightly from the previous week. Friday night’s pre-taped episode scored a 0.49 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.077 million viewers, up 2.1% and 4.4% from the August 29th episode’s 0.48 demo rating and 1.99 million viewers. The demo rating was the best since the August 5th episode also had a 0.49, while the total audience was down slightly from 2.084 million viewers two weeks ago.

Smackdown won the night among broadcast shows and came in at #2 for all TV programming for the night per Showbuzz Daily. The #1 spot for all of TV belonged to ESPN’s US Open coverage, which included Serena Williams’ last match. That brought in a 0.92 demo rating and 4.561 million viewers.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.515 demo rating and 2.122 million viewers thus far in 2022, compared to a 0.562 and 2.111 million viewers for the same time period in 2021.