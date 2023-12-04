WWE Smackdown Rating, Viewership Back to Normal Range For FOX Return

After a week on FOX Sports 1, WWE Smackdown was back on FOX last week and the ratings and viewership returned to normal. Friday’s show brought in a 0.59 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.044 viewers according to Wrestlenomics. That’s up 145.8% and 159.1% respectively from the previous week’s 0.24 demo rating and audience of 789,000 on FOX Sports 1.

While the numbers were up from the FS1 airing, they were slightly down from the last FOX airing on November 17th which did a 0.62 demo rating and 2.206 million viewers.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.592 demo rating and 2.234 million viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.510 demo rating and 2.102 million viewers for the same time period in 2022.