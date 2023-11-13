WWE Smackdown Rating & Viewership Rise Again

WWE Smackdown saw its rating and audience up from the previous week. Friday’s show brought in a 0.57 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.195 million viewers according to Wrestlenomics. That’s up 7.6% and 3.6% respectively from the previous week’s 0.53 demo rating and audience of 2.119 million.

Both metrics were the best for the show since the October 20th episode drew a 0.59 demo rating and 2.253 million viewers.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.600 demo rating and 2.271 million viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.515 demo rating and 2.124 million viewers for the same time period in 2022.