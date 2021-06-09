WWE Specials Nominated For New York Festivals TV & Film Awards

WWE has picked up a few nominations from the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards for its specials. The Awards have announced their 2021 finalists, which include three WWE specials nominated for different awards.

The WWE 24: Edge – The Second Mountain special earned a nod for Best Documentary: Biography/Profiles, while WWE Chronicle: Jey Uso was nominated for Best Cinematography in the Craft: Films/Productions category. Finally, WWE UNTOLD: Goldberg’s Streak earned a nomination for Best Streaming Documentary.

The winners will be announced on October 12th at the Storytellers Gala in Las Vegas. The New York Festivals TV & Film Awards “[honor] content in all lengths and forms from over 50 countries. Embracing all aspects of the Television and Film industries, categories mirror today’s global trends and encourage the next generation of story-tellers by recognizing innovators in 14 Category Groups: News Programs, News Reports/Features, Sports Programs, Documentary, Entertainment Programs, Entertainment Specials, Program Crafts, Promotions/Station IDs & Opens, Promo/ID & Open Crafts, Streaming, Student, Films, Corporate Image, and Film Crafts.”