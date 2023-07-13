wrestling / News

WWE News: Stars At Tonight’s ESPY Awards, Miz Plays In Celebrity Golf Tournament

July 12, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Becky Lynch Seth Rollins MTV Movie TV Awards Cathy Kelley, WWE Image Credit: MTV

Several WWE stars attended tonight’s ESPN ESPY Awards in Los Angeles. Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair and Montez Ford were at the award ceremony tonight, and you video and pics of Lynch and Rollins below:

– The Miz was part of the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship in Lake Tahoe, as you can see below:

