wrestling / News
WWE News: Stars At Tonight’s ESPY Awards, Miz Plays In Celebrity Golf Tournament
July 12, 2023 | Posted by
Several WWE stars attended tonight’s ESPN ESPY Awards in Los Angeles. Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair and Montez Ford were at the award ceremony tonight, and you video and pics of Lynch and Rollins below:
World Heavyweight Champion @WWERollins and @BeckyLynchWWE out here making statements on the #ESPYS red carpet 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DIduuhrknx
— WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2023
#ESPYS @wwe @espn @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/EJ5iX47x0a
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 12, 2023
– The Miz was part of the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship in Lake Tahoe, as you can see below:
It’s a great morning for some golf 😎 #ACCGolf pic.twitter.com/T0qflqfafU
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) July 12, 2023
