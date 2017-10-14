More WWE Stars Rumored to Want Their Releases

A new report suggests that more WWE stars are looking to obtain their releases from the company after Neville reportedly quit. Joe Lanza reports on his Voices of Wrestling Podcast that there are more looking to leave and have gone to Cody Rhodes for aid in doing so.

Lanza says on the podcast that Cody Rhodes was doing so well in the indies, “He doesn’t have any plans on going back to the WWE any time soon. There’s wrestlers in the WWE going to him, getting advice on their own exit plans from the company. I know this for a fact. I can’t give you the names, but there’s wrestlers who go to him for advice on how to leave the company.

Lanza didn’t name who, but noted that some are unhappy with their spot in the company and are considering asking for their releases. The news comes after Neville is said to have asked for his WWE release. For what it’s worth, WWE has denied the report.