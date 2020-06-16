wrestling / News
WWE Issues Statement After Developmental Talent Tests Positive For COVID-19
A developmental talent with WWE has tested positive for COVID-19, and WWE has issued a statement on the matter. WWE sent 411 the following statement acknowledging that a developmental talent tested positive for the virus. It notes that the talent was last at WWE’s training facility on June 9th and no other people have reported symptoms sent.
The statement notes that all talent, crew and employees will be tested for COVID-19 “immediately”:
“A developmental talent, who was last on site at WWE’s training facility on Tuesday, June 9, has tested positive for COVID-19. Since that time, no other individuals that attended the facility have reported symptoms. However, out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the health and safety of the company’s performers and staff, all talent, production crew and employees on site at the training and production facilities will be tested for COVID-19 immediately. Following the test results, WWE plans to proceed with its normal television production schedule.”
– Dr. Jeffrey Dugas, WWE Associate Medical Director
