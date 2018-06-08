WWE Still Reportedly Interested In Bringing In Rey Mysterio

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Live (via wrestlinginc.com), there continues to be talks between WWE & Rey Mysterio. At this time there is no deal signed between the two sides, but the feeling is that Mysterio could be back with WWE as soon as September. Mysterio wrestles at tomorrow’s NJPW Dominion event, teaming with Jushin Liger, & Hiroshi Tanahashi against Marty Scurll, Cody, & Adam Page.